Jelly Deals: Breath of the Wild Champion amiibo pre-orders are live

Look, I'm going to make this as brief as possible, given that we're talking about amiibo here and these things have a tendency to sell out before you're even done reading one of these articles.

The Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions amiibo four-pack that Nintendo announced earlier this year is finally available to pre-order over at Nintendo's own store.

The full set of four features amiibo of Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa - all Champions from the Breath of the Wild storyline in their very on-brand colour scheme outfits.

The Champions amiibo set (Breath of the Wild) for £49.99 from Nintendo UK

The set will cost you £49.99, if you manage to get a pre-order in before they disappear - and is due to be released on 10th November 2017.