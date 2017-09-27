Free update turns Assassin's Creed Origins into an interactive museum

Assassin's Creed Origins will get a free update next year called Discovery Tour that effectively turns the game into an interactive museum.

Currently slated for release early in 2018, Discovery Tour takes the assets and NPCs from the main game and curates them to form a series of interactive tours. One such tour, for example, shows a priest performing part of the ancient Egyptian mummification ritual on a corpse, while a voiceover explains the process in more detail.

These tours themselves seem fairly substantial, with the game's UI estimating that experiencing all it has to say on mummification will take about 20 minutes. Completing tours unlocks a series of characters for use in Discovery Tour, allowing you to explore the mode as Bayek's wife Aya, Cleopatra, or even Julius Caesar.

According to Ubisoft, the idea for the mode was born out of an awareness that educators were often using Assassin's Creed as a way to get their students interested in the cultures they were studying. In order to increase its suitable age range, Discovery Tour will strip out Origin's story and combat entirely - surely a crushing move for any students who enjoyed watching their teachers trying to escape from pursuing guards.