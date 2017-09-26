Official Resident Evil 2 board game looks awesome

While we wait for Capcom to release the long-awaited Resident Evil 2 remake, we have its official board game to look forward to.

Steamforged Games, which is behind the Dark souls board game, launched a Kickstarter for Resident Evil 2 that asked for £150,000. With 27 days to go, it's already seen £271,569 pledged.

The idea is pretty simple: up to four players choose from a number of familiar Resident Evil characters then venture forth into Raccoon City.

There are miniatures for Leon Kennedy, Robert Kendo, Claire Redfield and Ada Wong, as well as William Birkin's third stage of mutation, the licker, zombie dogs and the G-mutant.

Gameplay revolves around resource management and the Tension Deck mechanic. Each turn you draw a card from this Tension Deck. You might get the all clear. You might get a horrible monster to face. You can take zombies on or, in classic old-school Resident Evil fashion, try to run past them.

Here's a scenario brief for getting to the Raccoon City Police Department, which fans of the video game will find instantly familiar.

And here's a full playthrough of the game.

The official Resident Evil 2 board game is due out September 2018. Definitely one to watch.