Jelly Deals: This Week's Xbox Deals with Gold include Titanfall 2, Mafia 3 and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

If you are or have ever been the owner of an Xbox Live Gold account, you'll already know this - each week Xbox discounts a fresh batch of games as part of its 'Deals with Gold' campaign. If you didn't know that, now you do.

This week's picks are mostly from EA and include a mix of some of last year's best shooters with some more, let's call them 'divisive' titles.

Specifically, if you head to the Xbox store this week, you'll be able to pick up Titanfall 2's Ultimate Edition for £17.50, Mafia 3 for £20.99, Mass Effect Andromeda for £17.50, Tokyo 42 for £10.71 and more.

Titanfall 2, in this writer's opinion at least, is a game that everyone should play. The standard edition of the game is currently free with EA Access, though this Ultimate Edition comes with all the game's DLC in one pack. Tokyo 42, for the uninitiated, is a pretty rad isometric shooter set in an open-world. That one's got cats in it, too. Mass Effect Andromeda is a game that may only become attractive enough to play with a price drop, given its negative reception at launch.

Then there's Need For Speed. If you like first-person FMV fist bumps.

Here are some of the highlights of what's on offer:

These are all available now and for the rest of the week.