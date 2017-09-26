Cities: Skylines - Green Cities arrives next month, here's a song to celebrate

Cities: Skylines' next expansion Green Cities will be released on 19th October and let you build eco-friendly cities that, importantly, no longer fill your rivers with horrible brown waste.

By introducing more than 200 new buildings to the core game, Green Cities will give players the option to build more environmentally-friendly energy sources, organic shops and some of those fancy houses that have grass on their roofs.

You can get a better look in the trailer below and I'd recommend you whack on some headphones, as publisher Paradox Interactive has commissioned a folksy song from Lily la Roux that includes the words: "big brown stinky lake".

Cities: Skylines - Green Cities will be available on PC, Mac and Linux, priced at £9.99. There's no word on a console version just yet.