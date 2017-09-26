Cammy's stage from Super Street Fighter 2 reimagined for Street Fighter 5

Remember Cammy's stage from Super Street Fighter 2? It's coming back as a DLC stage for Street Fighter 5.

Capcom announced the new stage, called English Manor, is out today priced $3.99/€3.99 in real money or 70,000 in Fight Money.

Here's how the stage looks in Super Street Fighter 2.

The image below shows off how the stage looks in Street Fighter 5. It's a pretty cool recreation!

This isn't the first time Capcom's remade a Street Fighter 2 stage for Street Fighter 5. It's already released Temple Hideout, Flamenco Tavern, Air Force base, High Roller Casino and Suzaku Castle, which are all remakes of Street Fighter 2 stages.

Meanwhile, there are a load more costumes out today. With Halloween looming over the horizon, the new costumes have a spooky theme. Finally my beloved Birdie gets a new costume. Here he is reimagined as an evil butcher.

Here's a nice sibling doppleganger costume for all you Gill fans who play Urien.

M. Bison as Satan is pretty nice.

Here's Dhalsim as a mummy.

And here's F.A.N.G. as a mad scientist.

The costumes cost $3.99/€3.99 each and are available from today, 26th September.