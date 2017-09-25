Jelly Deals: Limbo, Gone Home, Shadowrun Returns and more added to Humble Trove

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

The ongoing monthly service from the folks at Humble Bundle continues to offer up a robust selection of PC video games for you to play, if you're willing to cough up £10 / $12 a month, that is.

In addition to the 'pay what you want' bundles and the regularly discounted games in the Humble Store, you may be aware that Humble Bundle offers the Humble Monthly - a subscription-based service that'll get you a stack of Steam keys each month, usually worth around $175 for a monthly cost of £10 / $12. You'll get one game at the start of the month and a set of others at the end of the month - for example, this month's early unlock game is Rise of the Tomb Raider, so subscribing now will get you that as well as a batch of Steam keys later this week.

What you may have missed, though, is the Humble Trove - a constantly expanding range of games that are available completely free to all Humble Monthly subscribers. These don't change each month; as long as you sign up to the Humble Monthly, you'll have access to the whole batch. Better still, Humble has just added a brand new set of games to the Humble Trove, so there are now even more to choose from.

The latest additions to the Trove are as follows:

Limbo

Gone Home

Shadowrun Returns

Teslagrad

That's in addition to the games already sitting in the Trove, which include Yojimbrawl, Trine, Volgarr The Viking, Dustforce DX, Starseed Pilgrim and more. All the games in the Trove are DRM-free as well, so you can do what you like with them once you're a subscriber.

If any of that sounds like your kind of thing you'll find info on the Trove and the Humble Monthly on the link below.

New games added to the Humble Trove (£10 / $12 monthly) from Humble