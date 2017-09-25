Destiny 2 down for maintenance again today - for six hours

Destiny 2 will be unplayable today for six hours, between 2pm and 8pm UK time.

That's 6am until midday Pacific time, or 9am until 3pm Eastern.

This is the third round of maintenance to bring Destiny 2 offline since its launch earlier in the month.

Destiny 2 services will be offline tomorrow (9/25) for maintenance. Expected duration is 6 AM through 12 PM PDT. https://t.co/Ocy0lEVMfq — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 24, 2017

There's no specific word on what Bungie will be tinkering with, but tomorrow will bring the game's new Faction Rally event - perhaps Bungie is setting up that?

Hopefully there will be a fix for the recently-discovered map exploit on Altar of Flame, the level which initially hosted this week's Trials of the Nine tourney. Bungie was forced to switch the map mid-event after players found a way to glitch through walls.

Due to a bug where players can escape the environment on Altar of Flame, weâve changed this weekâs Trials to Countdown on Eternity. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 22, 2017

From tomorrow, you'll be able to pledge to one of Destiny 1's returning factions (New Monarchy, Dead Orbit or Future War Cult) and collect reputation for each in exchange for rewards.

After a week, the most popular faction will unlock a weapon for sale at a tiny price for its members (1000 Glimmer) - although other players will be able to pick it up too at a higher cost (50k Glimmer).