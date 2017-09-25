16 years later, Pokémon Gold and Silver return to UK chart

In a slightly bizarre chain of events, Pokémon Gold and Silver are back in the UK chart some 16 years after their initial Game Boy Color launch.

This re-release is for the 3DS Virtual Console, but Nintendo printed cardboard boxes with download codes stashed inside and is selling them in bricks and mortar shops. Hence their inclusion in the chart.

Individually, Gold and Silver did not break into the top 10 (Gold charted in 18th, Silver in 21st), but combined sales of the pair would have done so.

It was a busy week for new releases in general as Project Cars 2 zoomed into second place, Pokkén Tournament DX for Switch took fifth and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite managed 12th place.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Destiny 2 was top of the pops for a third week running. The full top 10 lies below: