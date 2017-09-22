Oddworld: Soulstorm looks like it will rewrite series' rule book

It's been 20 years since the release of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and the game, as well as it's peculiar protagonist, still holds a special place in the hearts of many. So it was music to fans' ears when developer Oddworld Inhabitants revealed it was working on a new entry in the Oddworld quintology - Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Until now we hadn't heard much about the mysterious new title, apart from sneak peeks and teaser trailers, but Lorne Lanning revealed a heap of new details and even showed a full-length trailer for the game today at an EGX 2017 developer's session (which you can watch below).

Oddworld: Soulstorm sounds like an overhaul of the Oddworld games we know - but in the best possible way.

This new entry continues on from Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, after the destruction of RuptureFarms and CEO Molluck's electrocution. As Abe "stokes the fire of revolution", he shakes up the pyramid of control which encompasses Oddworld and sends ripples through the world's economy. This results in our favourite Mudokon dealing with not only Molluck but his higher ups too. He is branded "the Bin Laden of Oddworld".

Soulstorm focuses on the Soulstorm Brewery, yet another corrupt organisation within Oddworld. In the dark trailer we see Mudokons being used for testing, with many ultimately dying as a result. After all, Soulstorm Brew is an addictive drink made from Mudokon's tears and bones. If this isn't intense enough, Lanning revealed the new game is even darker than others in the series. The game will include secret organisations, much like the Freemasons, who have their sway when it comes to Oddworld's economy and thus are not thrilled by the prospect of a slave uprooting their unethical practices.

Soulstorm will feature improved visuals, Lanning said, to allow fans to feel a closer connection with characters, giving them more personality - something which Lanning pointed out was more difficult 20 years ago.

Perhaps the most interesting change is that of the gameplay itself. Lanning explained there wll be a more robust inventory system to allow Abe to pick up items as well as craft objects such as fire extinguishers so you can put out your flammable followers.

Speaking of followers, you now have 301 Mudokons to manage. The slaves Abe freed from RuptureFarms stay with you and players must do their best to keep them all alive. The game's UI shows all 301 followers at the bottom, all of whom can be set tasks such as defence, but you can also tell if they are being attacked, working or killed.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is expected to release in 2018.