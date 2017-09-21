Mugsters is a physics-based adventure perfect for gifs

Mugsters is a charming puzzle adventure game seemingly built for gifs.

You play a human who tries to escape from an alien threat across various sandbox levels in single-player and two-player co-op. Expect plenty of physics-based shenanigans and loads of vehicles.

The idea is you experiment with the physics-based environments and complete objectives as you see fit. Using the vehicles, you can batter your way to freedom. There are puzzles to solve, traps to plant, humans to save and crystals to collect.

Mugsters is the work of Finnish developer Riku Tamminen, who caught the eye after publishing gifs of his game to Twitter. In fact publisher Team17 picked up the game after the UK company spotted it on his Twitter page. Tamminen, who used to work at a mining machinery company, is the sole developer of Mugsters. Our sister site GamesIndustry.biz has an interview with him, if you want to know more about his story.

Mugsters is due out on PC and consoles in 2018. One to watch.