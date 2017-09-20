PUBG-inspired Fortnite Battle Royale will launch as a free standalone game

Fortnite's Battle Royale mode is launching as a free standalone game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The 100-player PVP mode in Fortnite will be completely free for everyone from 26th September.

It's a canny move - gazumping the launch of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on console and beating its paid-for model by launching without charge.

Developer Epic has pledged it will not sell any items which give a competitive advantage. It will, however, introduce cosmetics and compendium-like content in the future.

Fortnite will also introduce Squads to Battle Royale mode on 26th September, allowing players to team up with friends.

If you bought the game for Battle Royale mode already, don't fret, you can get a refund if the game was purchased after 12th September.

Fortnite Battle Royale's home screen includes a link to purchase the founder's pack of the main Fortnite in its current Early Access state - although the full, finished game will launch for free later in 2018.