New Tomb Raider film gets first trailer

The upcoming Tomb Raider movie which stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft has received its first trailer.

The film looks to be about Lara returning from some form of walkabout (possibly a gap year?) as she decides to inherit her father's legacy of hunting for treasure and/or saving the world. It's always nice when these things coincide, eh?

Like Crystal Dynamics' recent 2013 reboot, the film will strand Lara on an island for the bulk of its adventure, as opposed to some earlier games and films that saw her globe-trotting. If nothing else Vikander looks the part, which is more than we can say of the film's poster, which saw Lara sporting a bizarrely photoshopped elongated neck.

The film is being helmed by Norwegian director Roar Uthaug, who previously made the disaster flick The Wave, a movie about people caught in a tsunami.

The Tomb Raider film will arrive in theatres on 16th March, 2018.