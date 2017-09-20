Everton FC fans in a flap about new Angry Birds sponsor

Everton football club fans are not best pleased about the hideous new Angry Birds logo on their players' sleeves.
ð | A first look at our sleeve sponsor, @AngryBirds, as part of our new partnership with @rovio... #RedIsABlue pic.twitter.com/bgLg74ov6W— Everton (@Everton) September 17, 2017
Nevertheless, the Angry Birds twitter account appears to be having fun amidst the mockery.
Next seasons @Everton kit already leaked @AngryBirds #EvertonFC #AngryBirds pic.twitter.com/stq1noSyPH— LFCtillwedie (@LFCtillwedie) September 18, 2017
Tough luck, dress trousers are not suitable for football. But we'll try our best to pitch this to @Everton #RedisABlue— Angry Birds (@AngryBirds) September 18, 2017
This is the first year Premier League teams have been able slap corporate sponsorship on their sleeves. Soon I'm sure they'll start resembling logo-splattered racing cars.
Nevertheless, Liverpool has a tasteful - as tasteful as sponsorship can be - Western Union logo in keeping with the gold club crest; Chelsea has Alliance Tyres squiggled in small white lettering across the upper arm; and Man City has Nexen Tire, again, in smallish type.
This isn't the first time a football team has had a video game-related sponsor on the shirt, of course. Arsenal flaunted Sega and Dreamcast back in 2000, Chelsea had Amiga back in '93/'94, and Watford made Sports Interactive manager Miles Jacobson's dreams come true by brandishing Football Manager.
