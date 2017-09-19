New Shadow of the Colossus remake footage on PS4 Pro

Sony has aired new PlayStation 4 Pro footage of the Shadow of the Colossus remake, due 2018.

The words "images captured from a PS4 Pro system" appear at the start of the trailer, as the boy Wander and his horse Agro emerge into the game's wider open world.

Sony has specifically referred to the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 game as a remake rather than remaster. "It is a remake," Sony's Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida said earlier this year. "The game content is the same as the original version but all the assets are being remade."

Rebuilding the celebrated game for PS4 is Texan developer Bluepoint, which has already adapted Shadow of the Colossus and ICO - both PS2 games - for PS3. Bluepoint was also behind Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which brought the three original PS3 Uncharted games to PS4. In other words, Bluepoint knows its stuff.

Shadow of the Colossus is an artful action adventure designed and directed by Fumito Ueda, as were Ico and The Last Guardian. In it you must find and kill 16 towering colossi in order to revive a girl, using your magic sword as compass to navigate a vast wilderness.

It's a beautiful and delicate game but also sparse, poking at bigger unexplained mysteries with teasing restraint. It's an approach that inspired a cult following of a kind, as people dug deeper and deeper in search of Shadow of the Colossus' last big secret.