Neko Atsume is coming to PlayStation VR

Cat-collecting mobile sensation Neko Atsume is getting a PlayStation VR adaptation.

The game was announced on Sony Japan's PlayStation Twitter account as part of its Tokyo Game Show news, though no details are known about it. Will the once 2D game be expanded into a fully 3D virtual cat cafe? Will it make its way west? Will you be able to use Move controllers to pet your virtual feline companions?

Neko Atsume was originally released in Japan on iOS and Android in 2014. The following year an English-language version called Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector made its way west.

A live-action film adaptation of the mobile hit was released earlier this year in Japan. Called Neko Atsume No Ie (or Neko Atsume House in English), the movie follows the exploits of a reclusive author who moves into a house, meets a cat, loses said cat, and must reclaim their wayward companion. Think Keanu, but with fewer firefights.