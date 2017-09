Monster Hunter World will be released worldwide on 26th January 2018, Capcom confirmed at Tokyo Game Show.

You can check out the new trailer below:

A collector's edition and a digital deluxe edition of Monster Hunter World will be available. There will also be a Monster Hunter World edition of the PS4 Pro.

Pre-orders for the limited edition console, and the game itself, will be go live in Japan at noon tomorrow.

Monster Hunter World will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.