Final Fantasy 9 gets PlayStation 4 re-release

Final Fantasy 9 is getting a PlayStation 4 re-release, Sony announced at today's PlayStation Tokyo Games Show press conference.

It's available to download today from the PlayStation Store - in Japan, at least.

Surprise! Actually, not so much. Word of the re-release leaked out earlier today ahead of the conference via a ratings board listing.

This version looks to be similar to edition of FF9 which was ported to PS4 last year.

Some fans consider FF9 to be the series' high point, which is indeed an opinion they are entitled to.

There's no word yet when we'll see it here in Europe, but we'll keep you posted.