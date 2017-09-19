Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain announced for PS4

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain was announced for PlayStation 4 during Sony's Tokyo Game Show briefing this morning.

Narrating the game's trailer was, it sounded like, the voice of Geralt from The Witcher series of games, Doug Cockle, who I met not so long ago and he's very nice.

The trailer shows a world invaded by giant insects and a band of elite warriors defending it. Glimpsed was a tank you can pootle around in, and flying robo-suit you can take the battle to the skies in.

EDF: Iron Rain comes from developer Yuke's and publisher D3 and is due out at some point next year.

D3 also announced a 7th December release date for Earth Defense Force 5 in Japan.