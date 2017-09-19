Battlefield 1 free to play on Xbox One this weekend

Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox One can play Battlefield 1 for free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold's Free Play Days.

The event runs from 22nd to 24th September and allows members to download Battlefield 1 by clicking on the Gold Member area of their dashboard, or by downloading the game directly from the Xbox Store.

The game will lock when the event ends but, if you buy the full version, your saved data and achievements will transfer over.

Microsoft is also offering 40 per cent off Battlefield 1 Revolution between the 19th and 25th September as well as 40 per cent off the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass. Battlefield Revolution is made up of the base game as well as the Premium Pass, which includes four DLCs (They Shall Not Pass, In The Name of the Tsar, Apocalypse and Turning Tides).

These promotions are part of Battlefest Revolution, Battlefield's community celebration, which is running from 19th September to 30th September.