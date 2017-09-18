The Chinese Room has a new game out this week

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Dear Esther, and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs developer The Chinese Room is releasing a new game this Thursday, 21st September, for Google's VR headset Daydream View. It's a sci-fi affair called So Let Us Melt and its premise is a doozy.

Described by the developer as a "science-fiction fairy tale that spans ten million years," So Let Us Melt tells the story of a sentient machine called Custodian 98 who works alongside other robots to create an ideal environment for cryogenically frozen humans upon their awakening.

"For millions of years, 98 wakes and goes to work, alongside its friend Drone, to create clouds, tend the ecosystem, measure the rain, gently preparing the little planet for the wakening," the developer said of this strange tale. "Until the day a new star is spotted in the sky and everything changes."

So Let Us Melt is narrated by BAFTA-nominated actress Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Boy A), while the soundtrack is composed by The Chinese Room's former co-director, Jessica Curry, who scored every one of The Chinese Room's games, earning her a BAFTA for her work on Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

"We see it as like an interactive animated movie that starts with a simple science-fiction premise but really it's all about universal human themes," said The Chinese Room director and co-founder, Dan Pinchbeck, of So Let Us Melt. "This is a game about friendship, and parenthood, and what we leave behind, about being lost and getting found again. And fundamentally, it's about a little machine that goes on a big adventure, and we're really proud of it."