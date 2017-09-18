PlayStation TGS 2017 conference live report Live
Well hello, hi and how do you do from lovely Tokyo where we're preparing for Sony's 2017 conference just ahead of this week's Tokyo Game Show. We have no idea what to expect, mostly because we're terrible at our jobs and we only really came out here for the ramen, but we'll make it up as we go along live from 8am BST on Tuesday September 19th. Join us!
Latest comments (3)Updating...
Log in to comment on this livetext.
Comments will automatically appear here.