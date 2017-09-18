Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite DLC characters confirmed

Capcom has confirmed the DLC characters coming to fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

In addition to the already announced Black Panther and Sigma, Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom are due out for the game later this year. Here's a statement from Capcom:

"We know there has been much speculation on who the remaining four DLC characters will be, and we are happy to announce that Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the shape-shifting Venom will all be battling their way into Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite later this year. We are hard at work on these characters and can't wait to show them to you when they are ready!"

We've played through Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite's story mode and you'll spot a few of the DLC characters in there. (Monster Hunter is the actual name of the character included from Capcom's Monster Hunter series.) Most of the roster of characters leaked back in June, although this is the first time we've had word of Black Widow coming to the game.