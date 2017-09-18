Jelly Deals: Humble adds Bethesda's finest to its End of Summer Sale today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Cast your minds back a whole three days to when Humble added titles from Rockstar, Capcom and Square Enix to its ongoing End of Summer Sale range (which you may remember from one of these handy articles). That was nice of them, wasn't it? Well, Humble is at it again.

The site is onto the final stretch of that very same sale now and today's new entries include a bunch of titles from Bethesda. Odds are good that this is going to be a list of titles you'll be instantly familiar with at prices you might not be able to turn down. Well, that's the aim anyway. As always with Humble, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to charity, too.

As for what's up for grabs, you'll be able to find everything from Prey to Quake here. Here are some of the highlights:

Prey for £19.99 / $29.99 / €29.99

Fallout 4 for £13.39 / $20.09 / €20.09

Doom for £13.39 / $20.09 / €20.09

Dishonored 2 for £22.49 / $29.99 / €29.99

Skyrim Special Edition for £14.99 / $19.99 / €19.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

The Evil Within Bundle for £7.19 / $9.99 / €9.99

Rage for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.49

Call of Cthulu: Dark Corners of the Earth for 99p / $1.24 / €1.24

Ultimate Doom for £1.49 / $1.24 / €2.49

Quake 4 for £3.24 / $3.74 / €3.74

Quake 2 for 99p / $1.24 / €1.24

This sale range continues the trend of Prey being available for an absurdly cheap price mere months after launch. For what it's worth, Prey was a game I played through and thoroughly enjoyed for all of its BioShock-esque atmosphere and sci-fi horror vibes. Wolfenstein: The New Order being cheap is a good excuse to play through it before the new game comes out next month. Also, Call of Cthulu is a very weird, moderately broken PC adventure game from the early 2000s that is absolutely worth a shot for the matter of pennies it'll cost you.

One last thing - given that the Humble End of Summer Sale ends in a matter of days, I feel it absolutely worth pointing out once more that you can buy Hitman's entire first season for £15.99 / $23.99 / €23.99. If you haven't got that already, it's really something you should check out.

