Jelly Deals: Amazon's selling a one-year PS Plus membership for £35

A matter of weeks after Sony's price-hike for PlayStation Plus, which brought the annual cost of a PS Plus subscription in the UK from £40 to £50, Amazon UK is offering an alternative.

And yes, before you say it, this offer is even cheaper than places like CDKeys as well.

Head to Amazon at the moment and you'll be able to pick up a 365-day subscription to PlayStation Plus for only £35, the cheapest price around by a long shot. The one catch, right now at least, is that the cards are currently on back-order. They are, however, still available to order and as long as you're not desperate for those September freebies, you'll be able to stack your PS Plus memberships for an absolute steal.

12-month PlayStation Plus membership for £35 from Amazon UK

The price-hike, by the way, is in full effect now, so a year's membership will cost you £49.99 if you wanted to go directly through Sony at this time. Even if you have to wait a bit, this Amazon offer is hard to pass up.