Influential ex-Valve writer Chet Faliszek joins Surgeon Simulator studio

Former Valve scribe Chet Faliszek, best known for his work on the Portal and Left 4 Dead games, along with the Half-Life 2 episodic expansions, has joined Bossa Studios.

Bossa is most famous for making wacky games like Surgeon Simulator and I am Bread. It's currently hard at work on the ambitious physics-based MMO Worlds Adrift, a game wherein players build airships and fly to floating islands. That one's currently available on Steam Early Access.

Faliszek tweeted that his first order of business at Bossa would be "to direct an unannounced PC action co-op game trying to do something new in the narrative space using AI".

He then added, "this project is not VR but [I] still have some VR side projects going".

Today we warmly welcome @chetfaliszek as the newest member of the @bossastudios team! ð¤ pic.twitter.com/EMst2sTqdh — Bossa Studios (@bossastudios) September 18, 2017

Faliszek amicably parted ways with Valve this past May after a 12-year stint at the company. He remained an advocate of Valve's focus on VR and he even made an appearance at EGX 2015 to discuss HTC Vive Steam VR.