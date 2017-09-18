Eurogamer.net
Here's Raiden and - surprise! - Black Lightning in Injustice 2

Shocking.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Mortal Kombat veteran Raiden hits Injustice 2 in October as part of Fighter Pack 2, and developer NetherRealm has released a gameplay video showing off his new moves.

The god of thunder has all the electricity-based attacks you could hope for, as well as his long-standing teleport and iconic torpedo move. His super move, which summons an electricity version of Mortal Kombat's dragon, is pretty elaborate.

Also in the video is a first look at the Black Lightning premier skin. Injustice 2's premier skin characters share a moveset with the character on which they're based, but they have unique dialogue and of course a unique look. It looks like Black Lightning is a premier skin for Raiden. You get him if you have the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Other characters coming as part of Fighter Pack 2 include Hellboy and Aquaman's nemesis Black Manta.

