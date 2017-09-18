Editing files in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now bannable offence

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will now ban players who edit game files to gain an unfair advantage.

Some players were editing the game's files to disable the new fog feature in matches, meaning they have a better field of vision than their opponents.

However a change to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds FAQ, discovered by Redditor Defying, has meant this is now a bannable offence. Under a question titled "Is it okay to edit configuration files?" the developers clearly address the issue and confirm it is against the rules.

"No, editing any game files to gain an unfair advantage is against the Rules of Conduct," the FAQ says. "This includes changing any game configuration files to result in changes that cannot be made via the in-game settings menu."

The reason some players have been removing the fog is due to post-processing, which impacts game performance and has been causing blurriness in the game. Blue enforced post-processing to be constantly on to prevent the fog feature being removed and to stop anyone having an unfair advantage. However, the process being constantly on means ini edits are needed to remove it completely.

The team behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been taking no risks when it comes to cheats and hackers. Last week Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene announced 150,000 cheaters had been banned since the games release.