Destiny 2 is down for hours again today

Destiny 2 servers will be down again today to allow for maintenance work.

The servers will be unavailable from 3pm-7pm UK time. That's from 10am Eastern, or 7am Pacific. Players will not be able to log in when the work starts and those who are still in the server an hour later will be kicked from the game.

Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 will be taken offline for server maintenance today (9/18) at 7 AM PDT. Info: https://t.co/Ocy0lEVMfq — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 18, 2017

The maintenance is to put in place Update 1.0.1.3, which should go live shortly after servers are back online.

It's likely Bungie will take the opportunity to remove the "kek" armour design completely from the game. Last week Bungie apologised for including the hate symbol and removed it from being viewed in-game, although it is currently still visible in the game's menus.