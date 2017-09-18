Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Destiny 2 is down for hours again today

The darkness is coming.

By Vic Hood Published

Destiny 2 servers will be down again today to allow for maintenance work.

The servers will be unavailable from 3pm-7pm UK time. That's from 10am Eastern, or 7am Pacific. Players will not be able to log in when the work starts and those who are still in the server an hour later will be kicked from the game.

The maintenance is to put in place Update 1.0.1.3, which should go live shortly after servers are back online.

It's likely Bungie will take the opportunity to remove the "kek" armour design completely from the game. Last week Bungie apologised for including the hate symbol and removed it from being viewed in-game, although it is currently still visible in the game's menus.

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

Comments (26)

Create an account

OR