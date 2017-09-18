Eurogamer.net
Destiny 2 holds off PES and Metroid in UK charts

Titan defence.

By Vic Hood Published

Despite six new releases storming the UK charts, Destiny 2 is holding firm at number one for the second week in a row.

1

Last week's new launches included some big hitters such as NBA 2K18 (which arrived in second), PES 2018 (which landed in third place), Dishonoured: Death of an Outsider (sixth), Metroid: Samus Returns (eighth), and Rayman: Definitive Edition (11th).

However, none were able to strip Destiny 2 of the coveted top spot.

Thus far, Destiny 2 has been the biggest retail game launch this year and, according to Bungie, broke pre-order records for the franchise and had a record-breaking day-one performance. Launch sales of physical copies were down on Destiny 1, however.

The full top 10 list lies below:

  1. Destiny 2
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  4. Fallout 4
  5. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  6. Dishonoured: Death of an Outsider
  7. GTA 5
  8. Metroid: Samus Returns
  9. Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Triogy
  10. Forza Horizon 3

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

