Destiny 2 holds off PES and Metroid in UK charts

Despite six new releases storming the UK charts, Destiny 2 is holding firm at number one for the second week in a row.

Last week's new launches included some big hitters such as NBA 2K18 (which arrived in second), PES 2018 (which landed in third place), Dishonoured: Death of an Outsider (sixth), Metroid: Samus Returns (eighth), and Rayman: Definitive Edition (11th).

However, none were able to strip Destiny 2 of the coveted top spot.

Thus far, Destiny 2 has been the biggest retail game launch this year and, according to Bungie, broke pre-order records for the franchise and had a record-breaking day-one performance. Launch sales of physical copies were down on Destiny 1, however.

The full top 10 list lies below: