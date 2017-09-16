Jelly Deals roundup: Amazon Vouchers, New Humble Bundle, Solid Snake Statues and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Happy Saturday, everyone. Once more into the deals, friends - welcome back to another roundup of the best deals we spotted over the past seven-or-so days. Roughly. This week gave us more than just the first appearance of Xur in Destiny 2, we did, in fact, get a free game from Humble Bundle, some brand new Amazon Vouchers offering up to £25 off games and consoles, an expensive but very pretty Solid Snake statue, and more. Let's cut to the chase and get to the deals, shall we? As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's go.