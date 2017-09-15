PES 2018 to get more Liverpool legends

Regular readers will know I'm no Liverpool fan (my brother, sucked in by the Irish side of my family, supports them, which adds extra spice). But even I have to admit these players are legends. Well, every one of them except Steve McManaman.

Konami has announced four ex-Liverpool players are coming to PES 2018 as Legends: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Kevin Keegan and John Barnes.

The quartet join Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Ian Rush, who are already in the game. More are coming, Konami added.

Their arrival is a part of Konami's partnership with Liverpool for PES, which has a number of benefits. Last year's game got Anfield's new stand ahead of FIFA. This year's game has new head-scanning tech for Liverpool players. In return, Konami and PES 2018 will be promoted at real-life Anfield.

Here's a video showing it all off.

PES 2018 is out now and very good it is indeed. Here's our PES 2018 review.