Here's a couple of minutes of gameplay for Warhammer Quest 2, the turn-based strategy game for mobile devices.

In the video below, developer Ben Murch narrates movement and combat, before briefly showing off spells, bombs and fire damage.

The game looks suitably atmospheric and a decent step up graphics wise compared to Warhammer Quest, which I enjoyed.

Warhammer Quest 2 comes out on 19th October 2017. A beta is set for next week.