Call of Duty: WW2's is getting an open beta on PC this month

Call of Duty: WW2 is getting an open beta on PC via Steam from 29th September through 2nd October.

Unlike the console beta that occurred earlier this month, this will be available to everyone - not just those who pre-ordered the game.

Developer Sledgehammer Games said that part of the reason for its openness is because it wants to "Stress test core gameplay systems and online backend infrastructure at scale."

While the final system specs are still being ironed out, Sledgehammer revealed the following minimum requirements for the beta:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

For more on what's actually in the beta, here's our breakdown of the console release.

Call of Duty: WW2 will launch 3rd November on PS4, Xbox One and PC.