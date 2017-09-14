Xbox One Game DVR bumped up to 1080p capture

Microsoft has improved the resolution of Xbox One's Game DVR feature, used to record your gameplay highlights. It'll now capture at 1080p, instead of the previous 720p.

This bump is available now to Xbox Insiders in the alpha ring, who receieve updates as early as possible. It will then be available to everyone else later this year.

Another tweak is the ability to save captured video directly to external hard drives for quick transfer to your PC.

External hard drives were previously supported only for games and apps, meaning your internal hard drive could still fill up if you had enough capture videos saved.

Both the existing Xbox One and Xbox One S will see these improvements. When Xbox One X launches in November it will bring with it exclusive 4K, HDR and 60FPS game capture options.