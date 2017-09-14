Surprise! Minecraft is coming to New 3DS today

A 3DS edition of Minecraft was just announced, and then revealed to be launching later today on the eShop.

The surprise unveiling happened during a Nintendo Direct livestream tonight.

Word of warning though, Minecraft will only run on the New Nintendo 3DS models. Not the old ones.

The handheld edition of the game will feature both Survival and Creative modes. It also comes with five skin packs and two texture packs.

One nifty feature about Minecraft being on the New 3DS is that it places your inventory on the bottom screen, which you can arrange using touch controls if buttons aren't your jam.