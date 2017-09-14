Jelly Deals: LEGO selling Dimensions Starter Packs cheap today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

LEGO Dimensions came out a few years ago to some success and brought LEGO's minifigs and character sets into the 'toys-to-life' genre, with Warner and LEGO using their collective business pull to license a whole bunch of franchises and create characters sets other companies simply couldn't.

The game combined everything from Lord of the Rings to Marvel Super Heroes, from Back to the Future to Beetlejuice, from The Simpsons to Portal 2, and so on. All of this was equal parts fantastic and baffling, especially to someone old enough to find a LEGO version of David Hasselhoff from Knight Rider just a little alarming.

If any of this has piqued your interest, you can head over to the official LEGO online store today and pick up the LEGO Dimensions starter pack on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3 or Wii U at an extra big discount. The previous generation formats will cost you £22.50, while the Xbox One and PS4 editions will run you £25 instead.

Also on sale at the same site is a batch of characters and other licensed sets, which are seeing price cuts all the way down to £3.75 in some cases, although stock is quickly selling out of all the best ones, of course. You'll find the range of them on the link below, if you fancy having a look at what's available.

LEGO character and playsets from £3.75 from LEGO

That Ghostbusters set is £7.50, down from £30 and let me tell you, as a child of the 80s, that's a tough one to pass up.