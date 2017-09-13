Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has a final release date

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 finally has a release date, with the sequel to the epic 2010 RPG coming on December 1st.

Monolith Soft's adventure was one of the last pieces to fall in Nintendo's first-party plans for the remainder of 2017.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a spiritual successor to the original Wii game, though of course we've already had one of those in the equally brilliant Xenoblade Chronicles X back in 2015. Will this all-new game reach the same heights? Tom saw it recently and came away intrigued if a little bemused by the complexity of it all.

During this evening's Direct presentation, Xenoblade Chronicle 2's case wasn't helped by an in-depth presentation in which a posh man said some stuff and managed to make the quite brilliant looking Xenoblade Chronicles 2 look quite dull.

Still! It should be quite special, and its release is being marked with a special edition and a themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller too.