One of the original Splatoon's best maps is coming to the sequel this Saturday

Kelp Dome, one of the finest maps in the original Splatoon, is coming to the sequel this coming Saturday - and it's being joined by a couple of new surprises, too.

Kelp Dome is being joined by an all-new map, Snapper Canal, as well as a new weapon dubbed the Tenta Brella. It works along similar lines to the recently introduced Splat Brella, but offers much more defensive coverage when fully unfurled.

These new updates are part of a rolling service of free new maps and weapons for Nintendo's competitive shooter, which - in case you didn't know - is kind of a good time.