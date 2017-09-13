Eurogamer.net
Nintendo unveils a Pokémon themed New 2DS XL

Plus new Ultra Beasts confirmed for Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon.

By Martin Robinson

Nintendo has announced an all-new Pokéball-themed 2DS XL that will launch alongside this autumn's Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon.

Alongside the announcement of the new hardware, some slim details were revealed about Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, with two new Ultra Pokémon revealed. UB Burst will be exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Sun, while UB Assembly will be exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Moon. Both looked like they were knocked up after a boozy lunch by the design team.

Pokémon Ultra Sun & Moon and the Pokéball-themed 2DS XL are out on 17th November.

