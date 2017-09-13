Nintendo unveils a Pokémon themed New 2DS XL

Nintendo has announced an all-new Pokéball-themed 2DS XL that will launch alongside this autumn's Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon.

Alongside the announcement of the new hardware, some slim details were revealed about Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, with two new Ultra Pokémon revealed. UB Burst will be exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Sun, while UB Assembly will be exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Moon. Both looked like they were knocked up after a boozy lunch by the design team.

Introducing the New Nintendo 2DS XL PokÃ© Ball Edition, arriving alongside #PokemonUltraSunMoon on 17/11! pic.twitter.com/ymVJC7Scmt — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 13, 2017

Pokémon Ultra Sun & Moon and the Pokéball-themed 2DS XL are out on 17th November.