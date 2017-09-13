Bethesda's double whammy of resuscitated id Software IPs, Doom and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, are coming to Switch.

Revealed moments ago in a Nintendo Direct livestream, Doom is planned for this "holiday" season, while Wolfenstein 2 is slated for sometime next year.

The 2016 Doom reboot came highly recommended by Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell. "Doom's return could be this year's most unexpected triumph" he wrote in his review.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 27th October. We found it one of the most promising titles at this year's E3.