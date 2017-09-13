Arms' new character and version 3.0 are now live

Arms' first all-new character has been introduced into the game, alongside a new update that introduces a suite of new features.

Lola Pop's the all-new character, a clown with nunchucks and magical expanding trousers because video games. She comes complete with an all-new confectionary-themed stage.

The headline feature of the new update is the ability to map controller buttons - a significant addition that will make the guard ability, mapped to clicking the left stick when using traditional controls or by swinging two Joy-Cons inwards when using motion controls, much easier to access.

The new update, new character and new stage are all available to download free for owners of Arms right now.