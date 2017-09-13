Arms' new character and version 3.0 are now live

Arms' first all-new character has been introduced into the game, alongside a new update that introduces a suite of new features.
Lola Pop's the all-new character, a clown with nunchucks and magical expanding trousers because video games. She comes complete with an all-new confectionary-themed stage.
The headline feature of the new update is the ability to map controller buttons - a significant addition that will make the guard ability, mapped to clicking the left stick when using traditional controls or by swinging two Joy-Cons inwards when using motion controls, much easier to access.
The new update, new character and new stage are all available to download free for owners of Arms right now.
OR