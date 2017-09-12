Okami HD is coming to the west in December

The recently revealed Okami HD restoration is slated to arrive in the west on PS4, Xbox One, and PC 12th December, Capcom has announced.

You can see how the remaster of this 2006 cult classic looks in action in its debut trailer below:

Okami HD will feature 4K support along with an option for a 4:3 aspect ratio for purists favouring its original PS2 dimensions.

This restoration will also add the loading screen mini-games that were removed from the Wii and PS3 versions of the game.

Okami has aged remarkably well. It was a fantastic game when it launched in 2006 and it's remained a pleasure ever since. Eurogamer editor Oli Welsh called it "a classic game and an essential part of any collection," in his review of the first Okami HD remaster, for PS3, in 2012.