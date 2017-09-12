Jelly Deals: Nintendo Switch from as low as £255 this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

On a seemingly innocuous Tuesday morning in September, Nintendo has, in all its wisdom, decided now is the time to offer the first big price dip on the Nintendo Switch since launch. There are a few different offers available, so here's the low-down.

Over at Tesco Direct right now, you can pick up the freshly-in-stock Neon or Grey Switch consoles for its cheapest ever price - £254.99 using a code. Just enter TDX-TWHJ at checkout and you're on your way. Shipping is listed as free but you can also choose to Click and Collect your order instead, if you prefer.

Alternatively, you can head to Amazon UK right now and pick up a Neon console for £259.99, with free shipping if you're a Prime member and all that.

Failing that, you can pick up a Grey console from GAME for £259.99 or opt for a Neon or Grey bundle with today's new release, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition for £279.99, effectively making the game free (that is, it would be free with the regular non-special offer price of the console. Touché, Johnson).

In short, you should probably be quick.