GAME deletes "inappropriate" Hurricane Irma tweet

UK retailer GAME has pulled a Twitter message which inappropriately referenced the deadly Hurricane Irma.

In a tweet boasting about its "crazy good #tech deals", GAME encouraged customers to check out its offers despite "#hurricaneimra [sic] causing chaos".

More than 40 people across Central and North America have been killed by Irma over the past week.

In a follow-up statement, GAME admitted the tweet was "inappropriate".

"The tweet was inappropriate and we've now taken it down," the chain told BBC News. "We have sympathy with those affected by Hurricane Irma."

More than 6.5m homes are estimated to be without power after the storm struck Florida over the past few days. The worst of Irma has now passed, but many will be living with its effects for a long time to come.

Still, at least there's some good tech deals going.