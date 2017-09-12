FIFA 18 demo goes live today

The FIFA 18 demo comes out today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (it goes live on each platform at various times - we'll update the article throughout the day). You can play Kick Off mode with a raft of clubs and stadiums, as well as preview The Journey story mode.
12 teams are in the demo. They are:
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid CF
- Atlético de Madrid
- Juventus F.C.
- FC Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC
- Boca Juniors
- C.D. Guadalajara
- Vissel Kobe
There are four stadiums. They are:
- Santiago Bernabéu
- La Bombonera
- StubHub Center
- King Fahd Stadium
There's a big focus on improving the gameplay this year, as well as making Career Mode a bit more exciting. FIFA Ultimate Team Legends, previously exclusive to Xbox platforms, have been ditched in favour of FUT Icons, which are now multiplatform.
At Gamescom, our Chris Tapsell sat down with reps from EA sports to discuss how they balance FIFA. I went hands-on with an early build of the game for a FIFA 18 preview back in June.
