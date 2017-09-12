Destiny 2 servers down for four hours today

Bungie will take Destiny 2 offline for four hours today while it conducts its first round of live maintenance on the game.

Players will be unable to login from 3pm UK time this afternoon, when maintenance is scheduled to begin.

Any players still in the game at that point will get 60 minutes grace before being booted out.

Server maintenance is then scheduled to end at 7pm UK time, four hours later.

There's no word on what exactly Bungie is fixing. The downtime arrives just after Destiny 2's first weekly server reset, which sees a refresh of the game's Nightfall, Flashpoint, Clan XP, Crucible Call to Arms, Weekly Challenges and Eververse Bright Dust inventory.

Destiny 1 servers will be down at exactly the same time - although, who is playing Destiny 1 anymore?