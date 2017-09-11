Jelly Deals: Tesco vouchers are back with up to £25 off games and tech

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

You might remember a few weeks back when Tesco Direct brought back its money-off vouchers on games and tech. These vouchers must do good business for Tesco, as they've appeared and disappeared at least four times over the past few months. Well, hey, guess what - they're back once more.

Once again, this means that for a limited time, you'll be able to get £5, £10 or £25 off of various games, consoles and other techy bits. That's while stock lasts and while the vouchers are valid and all that jazz, of course. The end date on this particular crop of vouchers is Sunday, 17th September, by the way, so you've got this week to choose what you want to pick up before these vouchers go away again.

The codes in question:

£5 off £40 or more - TDX-VPKP

£10 off £75 or more - TDX-YGHR

£25 off £150 or more - TDX-TWHJ

If you happened to miss out on the vouchers a few weeks ago, now's your chance to snap up whatever lovely thing you had your eye on. If this is all new and scary to you, here are a few examples of what you can pick up.

As a side note, if you want that Xbox One S deal for £175 or the PS VR bundle, you'll need to add all those items into your basket individually before using the code. As is the case for all of these codes, be sure to enter them during checkout to get your money off.

As usual, if you spot anything in the (increasingly large) range of games and tech that Tesco is including with these voucher offers, feel free to leave a comment below to let the world know.