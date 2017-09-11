Jelly Deals: Spend $15 / £12 at GOG this week and get 3 games free

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Since the very beginning of this year, GOG has been offering up a different set of games with decent discounts each week as part of what the site ever-so-clever calls its Weekly Sale range. If you're a regular reader, you're almost definitely seen me mention these things more than once.

Things are a little different this week, however, since GOG is offering up to three games for free when you spend $5, $10, or $15 on games in the Weekly Sale range. The games you'll get access to with your purchases are Kyn, Tropico Reloaded and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth. You'll be able to pick which one you unlock with each $5 spent, or get all three of them by putting down $15 (around £12) or more.

In order to get you up to that $15 / £12 mark, here are some of the games you can choose from:

Antihero for £8.99 / $11.24 / €11.29

Armikrog for £1.79 / $2.49 / €2.49

The Banner Saga for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.29

The Banner Saga 2 for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Guild of Dungeoneering for £2.79 / $3.74 / €3.79

Diluvion for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Hard Reset Redux for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.99

Hard West for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.99

Pathologic Classic HD for £2.49 / $3.24 / €3.29

Crookz The Big Heist for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.99

Dungeons 2 for £4.99 / $5.99 / €5.99

Grand Ages: Medieval for £4.99 / $5.99 / €5.99

Omerta: City of Gangsters Gold Edition for £4.69 / $5.99 / €5.09

Urban Empire for £17.49 / $19.99 / €22.49

Tropico 5 for £4.74 / $6.24 / €5.79

Wings! Remastered Edition for £1.79 / $2.49 / €2.49

The free games themselves will be sent out via email from September 19th and the offer expires at the end of this week, so have a look around the range while you can.

