PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds surpasses one million concurrent Steam players

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has passed one million concurrent Steam Players.

According to Steam stats, the insanely popular Battle Royale game is sitting at 1,028,275 players, making it the game with the most current players - by far - on Valve's platform.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds seems to be a rollercoaster which just keeps going up. Earlier this week the game hit over 10m copies sold despite still being in Early Access and having only been released six months ago.

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene also announced, at Gamescom, Battlegrounds would be teaming up with Microsoft to bring the game to Xbox One in the near future.